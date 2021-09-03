UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 922,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.