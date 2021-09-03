Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,734% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

