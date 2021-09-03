Semtech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,854 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 804% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

