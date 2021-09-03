ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $294.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $294.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

