Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Releases Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.87 on Friday. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.