BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BDJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.