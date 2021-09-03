Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $24.90 on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGDDF shares. Societe Generale upgraded Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

