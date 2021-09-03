Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Decreases By 16.8%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MJNE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

