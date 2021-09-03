BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

EGF opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

