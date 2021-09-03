LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0030

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, LINKA has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $120,836.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

