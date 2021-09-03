Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $1,267.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00393752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.