BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.13 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $76.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

