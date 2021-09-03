BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.13 (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $76.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82.
About BOC Hong Kong
