Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,457 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $28,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $334,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.