Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

