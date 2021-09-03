60,020 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $65,633,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $29,816,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $24,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.87 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.