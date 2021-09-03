Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

