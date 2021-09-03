Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

