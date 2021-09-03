Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,127. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

