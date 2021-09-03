StoneX Group Inc. Invests $303,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

