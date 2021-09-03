StoneX Group Inc. Buys 5,280 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,607,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.