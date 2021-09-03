Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

