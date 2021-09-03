Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

