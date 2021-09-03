Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248.30 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $248.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $82.25 or 0.00161980 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00311341 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00200865 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.