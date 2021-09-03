DFSocial Gaming Trading Down 29.2% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $234.09 or 0.00460993 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $38,529.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSOCIALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.