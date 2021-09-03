Contrasting Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Innodata, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.86 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Innodata $58.24 million 3.73 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% Innodata 2.68% 5.77% 2.95%

Summary

Innodata beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc. is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications. It operates through the following segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Agility and Synodex. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. It also develops digital products for business information companies and digital systems which replace legacy systems and processes. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support.

