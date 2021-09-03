MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

