Depth Token Price Down 34.6% This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $166,228.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.