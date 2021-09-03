Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $585.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $528.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.40.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average is $470.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

