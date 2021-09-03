PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $59.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

PagerDuty stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PagerDuty by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369,056 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,826,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 223,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

