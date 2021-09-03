The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $476.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $444.00 to $476.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

Shares of COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.60 and its 200 day moving average is $399.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $304.92 and a 12-month high of $455.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

