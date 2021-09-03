Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $311.53 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $311.53 million and $37.11 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.01 or 0.00007891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.