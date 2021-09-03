APIX Price Hits $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, APIX has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $810,413.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

