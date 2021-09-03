$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $790,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $15,941,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.