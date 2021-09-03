$1.96 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.16. Polaris posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $119.11 on Friday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

