Lisa J. Caldwell Purchases 576 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $14,964.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.84.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
