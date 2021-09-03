Lisa J. Caldwell Purchases 576 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $14,964.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

