Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Dean L. Worley Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Dean L. Worley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $19,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DDS opened at $196.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $210.23.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

