Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 194,387 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $128,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

