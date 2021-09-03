PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

