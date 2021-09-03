Burney Co. Has $1.92 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $335.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.