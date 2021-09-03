Gretchen Teichgraeber Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gretchen Teichgraeber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forrester Research alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 300 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $13,800.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.65 million, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.