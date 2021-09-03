Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UAN stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.07. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

