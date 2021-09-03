Burney Co. Sells 894 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.16% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

