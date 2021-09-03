RH (RH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.58 per share for the quarter.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RH to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $672.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.87. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.