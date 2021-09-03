Burney Co. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of Camping World worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWH opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

