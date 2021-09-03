Chenming Hu Sells 4,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $132.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.