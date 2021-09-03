Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

