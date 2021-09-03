Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

