D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 8,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

