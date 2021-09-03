Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $4.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $18.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.53 to $33.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

LPI opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $944.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.72.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

