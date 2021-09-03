Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.